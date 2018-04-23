Canfield letter: Political ad

I received a postcard in the mail recently that stated, “Rep. Ryan Kerby voted to restrict gun rights in Idaho.” This statement is true but misleading. Representative Kerby voted for House Bill 585, which would have barred those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence against an intimate partner from possessing guns for two years. The Idaho House narrowly rejected this bill.
Misleading political advertisements do not help voters make good decisions. Idaho Freedom Action paid for this misleading information about Representative Kerby.
Representative Kerby has shown good judgment and common sense while serving in the Idaho Legislature. I support Ryan Kerby and I support his vote on this bill.
Jeff Canfield, Fruitvale
