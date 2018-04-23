Fulton letter: Sinclair, KBOI

To Paul Boyd’s letter of March 30, I’m writing to say I totally agree. Why does KBOI have a propaganda piece on during the news? That is what BottomLine is — propaganda. It is not a news story. Why don’t they run any opposition as they would to any other political piece? Natalie and Brian run a blurb about not being biased in their news stories, as some other anchors are now days. BottomLine is very biased and it runs during their afternoon/evening news segment. Many times I have written KBOI regarding my concern about the biased reporting of BottomLine. I’ve received no answer.
Ann Fulton, Star
