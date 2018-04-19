Southorn letter: Thank you

On behalf of Cub Scout Pack 96, I would like to thank Jordan Rodriguez, author of many fine fishing articles for the Idaho Statesman, for visiting our pack to teach our Scouts about fishing. Jordan brought materials and handouts and for all who were there. Jordan did a great job fielding questions, showing Scouts (and parents) how to tie a fishing knot and how to handle a fish once it has been landed. Pack 96 has done all kinds of cool activities from community service projects to the Pinewood Derby, from scoring front-row VIP seats at Gowen Thunder to meeting the Boise Broncos, from sitting in tanks and helicopters on a Gowen base tour to going hiking and camping. (visit us at boisecubscouts.org) The visit from Jordan was easily as fun and informative as anything else we have done. The Idaho Statesman is lucky to have great contributors like Jordan. Thank you so much, Jordan. Tight lines.
Tom Southorn, Cubmaster, Pack 96, Boise
Comments