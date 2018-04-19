McCoy letter: Sinclair

The recent news on Sinclair makes me think about the Second Amendment issue. Gun rights people, including me, should be more concerned about this issue than someone taking our weapons. People are often using Hitler as to why we should never let the government take our weapons. If you read your history, Hitler was always putting down the news media. He didn’t want people to know the truth. Now we have Sinclair putting a message out on all their stations about not to believe the news media. That is exactly how Hitler started taking over, making the people not believe the stories. By the time the realization happened, it was too late. Wake up, people who are such strong supporters of our current government. Make them accountable for these stories because most of them are fake news.
Rex Robert McCoy, Boise
