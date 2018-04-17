Marotz letter: Marsy’s Law vote

I’m writing to express my disappointment regarding the result of the recent vote for Marsy’s Law for Idaho. This important legislation would have given standing for crime victims to exercise their constitutional rights. This much needed update was held back by 28 members of the House of Representatives who voted “No.” They voted against victims of crimes who are thrust into the justice system through no fault of their own. Instead, they teamed up with the likes of the ACLU and defense attorneys who were opposed to this legislation because of obvious conflicts of interest.
However, I would be remiss if I did not also thank the legislators who supported Marsy’s Law. Thank you to the many lawmakers in the Treasure Valley on both sides of the aisle who supported Marsy’s Law. Your leadership does not go unnoticed. The fight for equal rights for crime victims is not over. I hope that you all will continue to help to lead the charge.
Courtney Marotz, Ammon
