Horrell letter: Elect Russ Fulcher

After watching Rep. Perry’s temper tantrum on the House floor on Wednesday, March 21st, she shows me she has a lack of respect for her current elected position. She has just shown me that I cannot vote for her for Congress.
I will be voting for Russ Fulcher for Congress. He has an impeccable conservative voting record in the State Senate and passed more pro-life legislation than anyone else in Idaho’s history. He is a true statesman and gentleman that can intelligently debate for our conservative Christian and moral values. He always has as a state senator, as a private citizen and, I believe, he will as our Congressman.
When you go to the polls for the primary on May 15th, please vote for former senator Russ Fulcher for U.S. Congress. I believe he is the much more qualified candidate.
“According to Scripture, virtually everything that truly qualifies a person for leadership is directly related to character. It’s not about style, status, personal charisma, clout, or worldly measurements of success. Integrity is the main issue that makes the difference between a good leader and a bad one.” — John MacArthur, pastor and author.
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
