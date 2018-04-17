Fritsch letter: Jim Risch

One can’t help be thrilled that the potential Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee is Jim Risch. Jim, who shortly after being elected, said nothing works in Congress but the perks are fantastic. You know, things like being able to sit in the Olympic box seats with Ivanka and Mike Pence. Or telling the Munich Security Conference of the possible biblical destruction of North Korea. In addition, let’s not forget Jim had a hissy fit when he saw Cecil Andrus’ name in a bill and temporarily brought the national democratic process to a halt in a silly and meaningless procedural move. Isn’t it great to have one of our representatives on Trump’s junior varsity team?
Bob Fritsch, Boise
