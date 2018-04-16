Treharne letter: Elect David Leroy

One of the most important positions in Idaho, U.S. Congressman, will be filled with our next election. With the difficult times we are facing in our great country it is imperative that we choose the right person for this position. I think it’s an easy decision when looking at the field, and my choice is David Leroy. I have known David for almost 40 years. I knew him as our attorney general and as our lieutenant governor. He is honest, has conservative values, is a dedicated family man, and understands the problems and needs of our state. I am greatly concerned over the situation in Washington, and I know of no one that is better qualified to represent us than David. I sincerely hope you will agree with me and give him your support.
John Treharne, Boise
