Buckmaster letter: Risch and Andrus

I had completely forgot about the Andrus-Risch thing. I feel extremely bad for Jim and would like to see him get the naming recognition he deserves. Here are some suggestions to consider. The Risch Ada County Landfill — “Honey I’m running to the Risch to dump the garbage.” The Risch Nuclear Waste Dump Site — I think it speaks for itself. How about the Risch Solid Waste Disposal Site of Bonneville County? Well, you get the idea. Politics aside, I just don’t get where this guy’s head is at.
Tom Buckmaster, Boise
Comments