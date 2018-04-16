Wahlin letter: Risch and Andrus

Cecil Andrus Wilderness Area naming — How embarrassing to have a wimpy U.S. Senator Risch represent Idaho in Congress. We Idahoans need to vote his miserable bottom out of office. This littleness personality trait has permeated throughout his career. Anyone who knew or met Cecil Andrus should feel ashamed that Risch is in Congress. Bravo to Idaho’s U.S. Congressman Simpson, and our other members of Congress, for remembering the significant contribution of Governor Andrus to us Idahoans.
Drew Wahlin, Meridian
