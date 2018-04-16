Rodgers letter: Elect Raul Labrador

Similar to most Idahoans, I strongly support the 2nd Amendment. Like most other Idahoans, we simply want to protect our families, friends and community. As a 25-year active-duty veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I have studied these topics for decades.
Unlike most Idahoans, unfortunately, Brad Little is not a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment. So how can we expect him to protect our families? In 2007 he voted against concealed-carry on campus. In plain language, he voted against allowing trained, carefully-screened, background-checked and fully-vetted citizens from carrying firearms that can defend against criminal shooters on campus. That was unconscionable.
How to defend our children against mentally ill people and terrorists? First, we support the 2nd Amendment, and then get about the business of building physical and staff protections into our school buildings. We don’t need Washington to tell us these things are important — we already know.
Right now, the place to start protecting our families is to vote for the candidate that most strongly supports the Constitution and 2nd Amendment in the governor’s race. Someone who protects all of our constitutional rights, and most-especially the 2nd Amendment.
This year, that best candidate is Raul Labrador.
Jim Rodgers, Rigby
