Eisele letter: Enough is enough

Enough is enough — What side is Mr. Crapo, Mr. Risch, Mr. Simpson and Mr. Labrador on? Do they have the courage to stand up for the children of Idaho? Will they move to support universal background checks for the purchase of any semi-automatic weapon? Will they advocate to ban large capacity magazines and bump stocks? These are reasonable steps that don’t really infringe on any rights of gun owners. Step up fellas, all of Idaho is waiting to hear some clear, straight forward, and honest remarks.
Steve Eisele, Nampa
Comments