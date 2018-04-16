Schlicht letter: Risch and Andrus

Jim Risch’s attempt to block the renaming of the White Clouds in honor of Cecil Andrus seems mean-spirited and petty even by the current standards of reprehensible behavior on the part of members of Congress. It is also a perfect reflection of the man Jim Risch is: he shows interest always and only in what is good for Jim Risch, and in maintaining the lavish lifestyle of a senator. Cecil Andrus’ legacy goes far beyond his efforts to preserve the White Clouds for the citizens of Idaho, and he stands head and shoulders above Jim Risch. Idaho voters, please take note.
Janet Schlicht, Boise
