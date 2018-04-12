Pierce letter: Thank you

I want to thank East Valley Fine Arts at Nampa Middle School; my grandson Roger Pierce Jr., second year of violin, keeps getting better. When Orchestra II/III played “Beauty and the Beast” and “Colors of the Wind,” it brought me to tears, and then when they combined with Symphony Orchestra I felt like I was listening to the Boston Pops Orchestra. The talent of John Burton, director of East Valley Bands, and Valerie Cangie, orchestra director, and having the kids so enthusiastic to practice, shows what great teachers we have. The day of the concert, they never went home after school because they had to set up the gym and then tear it down. We have great teachers yet they are next to the bottom in pay. I am ashamed of our Legislature for such injustice. Please help increase support for our educators. Thanks again for a wonderful concert.
Rosemary Pierce, Boise
Comments