Busdon letter: Marsy’s Law

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter. I am so disappointed in the Idaho Legislature’s inability to allow Idahoans the opportunity to vote on Marsy’s Law. While 42 of the 70 House members voted “yes” on this amendment to increase the rights of crime victims at the constitutional level, it was not enough to get the two-thirds vote needed.
This is the second year in a row that the House has managed to kill this important legislation. It is time for our legislators to stop being politicians and start being statesman. Stop listening to politicians like Rep. Lynn Luker who seems to enjoy causing confusion with misinformation. Stand above the fray and actually vote for legislation simply because it’s the right thing to do. Until crime victims have the standing to exercise their victims’ rights (which is currently lacking in the Idaho Constitution as it now stands), I fear that victims’ rights will continue to be seen as nothing more than courtesies. They need the protection that Marsy’s Law could provide. That is why I will continue to fight for equal rights for crime victims and hope that those reading this will too.
Sarah Busdon, Hailey
