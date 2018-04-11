Mundt letter: Risch

The fact that Jim Risch blatantly supports President Trump, which is so difficult for our youth to understand since he resorts to bullying when he doesn’t get his way.
But now the students who study past famous political leaders, following Cecil Andrus and the outstanding things he accomplished for our state and nation, calling him a hero, have to hear on the news and read on the front page that another “bully” has emerged from Idaho. Let it go, Jim. Many others on both sides of the party line have led children to know who is the hero in your bully display.
Marty Mundt, Meridian
