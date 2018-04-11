Brother letter: Sen. Risch

My, oh my, what an appalling demonstration of petulance and vindictiveness for all to see, Mr. Risch. Cecil Andrus deserves the honor of having the White Clouds Wilderness renamed for him. He was the paradigm of The Idaho Man as he was equally at home in the governor’s office or the great outdoors he loved so well. He never forgot who he was and where he came from. His humor, tenacity and ability to compromise were the tools he used to attain his goals while trudging through the sluggish morass of the legislative process. His family deserves an apology from you, senator. You must have been stressed out after reading the entire budget you recently signed. We’re waiting for your apology.
Charlotte H. Brother, Boise
Comments