Bird letter: Taxes

With Tax Day coming up, it’s good to know that next year’s tax bill is going to be lower thanks to the Republican tax bill that President Trump signed into law. This bill will also help Idaho’s economy because everyday people will have more money to spend, save and invest. Yes, the government will have less money, but that’s OK because the private sector spends money better than the government does. Raul Labrador voted for the tax cut and he’s promised to cut taxes as governor – more so than any other candidate. If he’s elected, Idaho families will be able to keep more of their money and our economy will be stronger than ever.
Jeff Bird, Idaho Falls
