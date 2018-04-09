Tanner letter: God’s laws

We live in a time in which our schools, politicians and nation are in love with perpetual immaturity and the world of make-believe. These illusions attempt to “shield” men from the consequences of their actions, while reality is brightly illuminated in the light of the funerals of those murdered.
Government does have a proper role and that is to do justice — to protect the innocent and punish the guilty. Law emanates from God, not the opinions of man. No amount of “gun laws or regulations” will ever bring justice. Those people who are clearly guilty of these crimes need to be speedily and publicly executed; so others will see and fear. It matters not what kind of upbringing they have had, or what age they are, or any other foolish excuse. I do not believe any of these “shooters” have been executed and they all should already be in the grave. To allow injustice to continue makes us culpable for these heinous crimes. I think it appropriate to concur with Jefferson, who said: “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep forever.”
Steve Tanner, Bonners Ferry
Comments