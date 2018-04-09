Brady letter: Idaho GOP

The Idaho GOP has a major problem coming to Idaho Falls on April 14th.
The Bonneville County Republicans are hosting a “Lincoln Day” fundraiser, an event that touts a shotgun giveaway, where the keynote speaker is political commentator Dinesh D’Souza. Also invited to the event are all statewide GOP candidates, including gubernatorial candidates Raul Labrador, Brad Little, and Tommy Ahlquist.
The problem isn’t just that D’Souza is a felon who was convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2014, or his claim last year that civil rights activist Rosa Parks was “overrated,” he also recently made national headlines for repeatedly mocking the high school shooting survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Regardless of political affiliation, these views do not represent Idaho values.
The Bonneville County GOP should rescind D’Souza’s invitation. If they don’t, at the very least, those running for public office should choose not to attend the event to demonstrate their condemnation of Dinesh D’Souza’s abhorrent rhetoric and behavior.
Disagreement or debate over policy issues is one thing, but the people of Idaho deserve better than elected officials who support the mocking of high school shooting survivors.
Jordan Brady, Boise
