Price letter: Gun violence

The moments of silence, thoughts, and prayers, that our country has shared since the devastating attack on the young children and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School have done nothing to stop the senseless, all-too-common occurrences of gun violence in the United States.
Now, however, many everyday parents, youth, and concerned citizens are becoming involved to bring the necessary changes for greater school and community safety.
Through a combination of commonsense gun reform, programs in schools, and community awareness and action to prevent a possible attack, I believe that real change can happen.
Join me in making a difference: Call or email our Idaho senators and representatives in Congress, right now, and ask them to support gun violence prevention legislation. Also, search www.sandyhookpromise.org to see what else you can do.
I have hope for the future.
Jana Price, Star
