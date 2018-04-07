Jameson letter: U.S. House H.R. 34

There is a bill in the federal House of Representatives, H.R. 34. Passage of this bill would allow local officials to do whatever they deem necessary to protect school children without breaking federal law. I encourage everyone to contact their federal representative and urge them to pass this bill, H.R. 34. Also contact your friends or relatives in other states and urge them to do the same. Until this bill is passed, do not criticize your local, county or state officials for lack of action, as they are not in a position to potentially go against federal law.
Barbara Jameson, Boise
