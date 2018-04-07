Graham letter: Elect Brad Little

I am writing in support of Brad Little for Idaho’s next governor. Brad is a pedigree Idahoan, maintains conservative values, has the experience and stands tall to lead our state.
While growing up on a ranch, my dear grandmother would say, when hiring help, hire that guy, he sweats through his hat band.
Brad knows hard work, a day’s work for a day’s pay, and common sense answers to complicated issues. He has stepped up and performed well many times in the absence of Gov. Butch Otter. Give the man a job, he is right for the state of Idaho and he sweats through his hat band.
Roger Graham, Meridian
