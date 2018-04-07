Letters to the Editor

Graham letter: Elect Brad Little

April 07, 2018 09:04 PM

I am writing in support of Brad Little for Idaho’s next governor. Brad is a pedigree Idahoan, maintains conservative values, has the experience and stands tall to lead our state.

While growing up on a ranch, my dear grandmother would say, when hiring help, hire that guy, he sweats through his hat band.

Brad knows hard work, a day’s work for a day’s pay, and common sense answers to complicated issues. He has stepped up and performed well many times in the absence of Gov. Butch Otter. Give the man a job, he is right for the state of Idaho and he sweats through his hat band.

Roger Graham, Meridian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin breaks down the Broncos’ second spring scrimmage

View More Video