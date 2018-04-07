Letters to the Editor

Bennett letter: Animal abuse and failed bill

April 07, 2018 09:03 PM

I am sick to my stomach and sick at heart. The story (March 13 Statesman) of a pregnant dog shot and left to die … and give birth to eight pups — highlights a special human depravity.

This news is not softened by the show of pettiness by the Idaho House members who refused to pass Rep. Hy Kloc’s small but humane proposal: create a “pet friendly” specialty license plate to benefit spay and neutering programs where assistance is needed.

I wish you well Rep. Hy Kloc. And thank you to those who supported this proposal.

And to you, Merinda, I hope you and some of your pups make it. You remind us what valiant means.

Susan Bennett, Boise

