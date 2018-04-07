Zimmerman letter: Elect Russ Fulcher

As we’re approaching the May primary elections and are faced with too many candidates for the 1st Congressional District’s vacant seat, there’s really only one that stands out above the rest to me. Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege to get to know Russ Fulcher on a political and personal level and, while it sounds simple, I can honestly say he’s a good man of integrity. I appreciate his example as a faithful husband and father, am confident he’ll stand firm for principles of limited government and protect Idaho’s state sovereignty, and won’t bow to unprincipled party leadership pressure. Russ is the real deal and I fully support and will vote for Russ Fulcher on May 15th.
Bill Zimmerman, Boise
