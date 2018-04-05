Handeen letter: Yemen

According to the U.S. Constitution, and reiterated by the War Powers Act of 1973, our armed forces are not to engage in foreign war unless authorized by Congress. In spite of this, our country has been involved in Yemen’s civil war for the past three years, with no such authorization. United States military involvement in this conflict includes providing weapons, assisting in targeting selection and actively flying refueling missions.
It is stomach-churning to note that the side the U.S. has chosen to aid is the same side on which al-Qaeda fights: that of Saudi Arabia and its militant Sunni allies. In fact, not long ago Saudi airstrikes led to the jailbreak of more than 200 al-Qaeda operatives.
This outrageous situation is finally being examined by the U.S. Senate. Utah Sen. Mike Lee has co-sponsored S.R. 54, and its passage would end U.S. involvement in this dirty, bloody and unconstitutional foreign entanglement. If you believe in the conservative philosophies of our Founding Fathers, please join me in urging Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo to support Sen. Lee’s action.
Bjorn Handeen, Coeur d’Alene
