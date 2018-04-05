Franzen letter: Cruelty

This mess with the turtle shows once more that Idaho is not really with the rest of the world. The turtle was killed because he was hungry? It is claimed it is an invasive species, but how long has that teacher had this turtle? He is supposed to be a great teacher in Preston and people like him so much, yet nothing was said or done about the turtle until now. How many other animals has he tortured, and why are Preston and Idaho OK with this?
I just think to kill an animal for the stupidity of people really is not right.
Jacob Franzen, Meridian
Comments