Bradley letter: Donald Trump

It’s been over a year since my last letter but watching that malignancy in the White House recently in Pennsylvania disgrace America once again, it was finally too much. Even more embarrassing was those morons cheering on his lies, distortions, and total ignorance of ethics, morals, politics, economics, and just about anything that makes an individual worthy of being president of the United States of America. He is a narcissistic bully whose real strength appears to be the emotional maturity of a name-calling sixth-grader.
His main interest is inflating his huge and fragile ego and making as much money off the taxpayers as possible. In one year he has spent more time golfing than his three predecessors did in eight years. His tax cut is not for the middle class; it is for the wealthy (especially Trump and his family). The environment is being trashed; consumer protections and financial regulations are out. The deficit for our children and grandchildren is exploding at a time of full employment.
This is setting the table for significant reductions in our social safety net: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, etc.
It will be someone else to MAGA after this con-man fraud is gone.
Monroe Bradley, Boise
Comments