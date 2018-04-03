Siroky letter: Elect Brad Little

Brad Little is an Idaho native, a rancher, a businessman, and a former state senator who now serves as Idaho’s lieutenant governor. Put all those things together and it’s evident that he could walk into the governor’s office on Day 1 ready to get to work. One of the things Brad wants to do is make sure our education system prepares our youngsters to enter a competitive workforce — and he has the background to make that happen. He’s not going to waste time learning the ropes, and the real beneficiaries will be the youngsters who can finish school in Idaho and find a place to put their skills and talents to work. I’m supporting Brad Little in the May Republican primary for governor.
Jeanne Siroky, Caldwell
