McQuade letter: Elect Dave Leroy

I write in support of Dave Leroy’s candidacy for Congress. I know Dave as a fellow attorney and am proud to call him a friend. The courtrooms of Idaho have known few other attorneys who have so zealously and effectively protected the rights of, and advocated for, our state’s citizens. Although he will be missed, Dave’s talents are sorely needed in Washington. Idaho and our nation need people in Congress who are not there to find their next job or to just go along and get along. The issues we face today require leaders who can focus their attention and bring their experience to the table to get problems solved. Dave is the only candidate who on day one will have the credibility and experience needed to have a seat at that table.
As a lifelong student of history, Dave knows well the pitfalls of gridlock and inaction and the resulting consequences. As the saying goes, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” This is why I will be supporting Dave Leroy on May 15th as the Republican nominee for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Robert McQuade, Boise
