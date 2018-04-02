Elder letter: Immunizations

As we celebrate World Health Day, April 7, take time to pause and reflect on the need for global immunizations. For many children around the world, they miss moments of childhood that are a direct result of having a healthy start in life. This year, 1.5 million children around the world will die from a disease that could have been prevented by a vaccine. For many children living in developing countries, access to immunization means the difference between life and death.
Vaccines make a difference. Polio, a disease that once claimed the lives of millions around the world — and paralyzed nearly 1,000 children a day — has now dropped 99 percent in the number of cases worldwide over the last 20 years thanks to a coordinated global vaccination effort.
Visit Shot@life.org to learn about the value of vaccines. We will hold a training in Boise, Oct. 11th (Immunization Summit).
We may not remember our childhood vaccines, but they have provided us with protection against deadly diseases — and more importantly, a lifetime of wonderful memories. We can help the children in developing countries make it to their next milestone. Join the growing movement of childhood health supporters who believe every child deserves a shot at life.
Becky Elder, ARNP, Boise
