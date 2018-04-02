Jones letter: Elect Brad Little

Brad Little’s parents were trustees of the Emmett School District, where Brad went to school, so he grew up listening to ideas and concerns about local schools. So it’s not surprising that one of the key elements to his plans for education is making sure local school districts have the most leeway to make local decisions. He says he plans to make sure those on the front lines of education — teachers, parents, and local school board members — have a voice in Idaho’s Statehouse. Brad Little has deep roots in Idaho education, and he’ll bring that to bear as Idaho’s governor, which is why I will be supporting him in the Republican May primary election.
Mallory Jones, Boise
