Letters to the Editor

Carlson letter: Obstetricians and gynecologists

April 02, 2018 07:15 PM

Why do Idaho legislators have so much disrespect for obstetricians and gynecologists? It seems like Republican legislators have a 100 percent rating for voting against any expertise offered by this group of physicians. These legislators, comprised of farmers, ranchers, lawyers, and business owners, also seem to have no reluctance to require this group of physicians to offer treatment that has no proven benefit and may actually be harmful — basically dictating care that goes against professional ethics. I realize the harm would only be to women; but Republican women also support this type of legislation, so why is it just obstetricians and gynecologists they can’t trust?

Ann Carlson, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State RB Skyler Seibold discusses his position change

View More Video