Carlson letter: Obstetricians and gynecologists

Why do Idaho legislators have so much disrespect for obstetricians and gynecologists? It seems like Republican legislators have a 100 percent rating for voting against any expertise offered by this group of physicians. These legislators, comprised of farmers, ranchers, lawyers, and business owners, also seem to have no reluctance to require this group of physicians to offer treatment that has no proven benefit and may actually be harmful — basically dictating care that goes against professional ethics. I realize the harm would only be to women; but Republican women also support this type of legislation, so why is it just obstetricians and gynecologists they can’t trust?
Ann Carlson, Boise
