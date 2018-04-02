Olson letter: Ahlquist’s attack ads

I have been seeing the attack ads made by the Tommy Ahlquist campaign PAC and find them to be offensive and misleading as he targets his opponents Brad Little and Raul Labrador. His PAC states that Raul Labrador drives a “luxury SUV” at taxpayers’ expense. There is a budget provided for members of Congress for expenses like this and it is common for some members to drive BMW’s etc. Tommy, through his surrogates, also claims that he will initiate term limits. The Idaho Legislature is in charge of that. In fact I read recently that the Legislature voted 50 to 20 to nullify the then current law for term limits. Good luck with that Tommy.
David M. Olson, Eagle
Comments