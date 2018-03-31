Agenbroad letter: Listen to constituents

I attended a Move On event Feb. 21 at the Boise Centre on the Grove when a legislator passing by got in my face and shouted “I did 56 missions to save your sorry ass.” He stormed off before I had a chance to thank him for his service. I assume the legislator was referring to Vietnam because he appeared too old to have served in a recent conflict. I was there to ask for truth regarding issues with Russia and for gun control in light of the recent school shooting. I served in the Air Force in the 1990s and my husband served in Vietnam, flying 150 combat missions off the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Constellation, so I understand the sacrifice made by service members. I do believe our legislators have an obligation to listen to their constituents on current issues and often times we do not feel our voices are being heard. So, to the Idaho state legislator who yelled in my face, I merely ask that next time you at least read my sign and maybe even be so bold to take a moment to listen to what I have to say.
Jackie Agenbroad, Boise
Comments