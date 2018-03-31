Hitesman letter: Church concerns

In the 1950s, the Pope was asked to allow women to use birth control. It took three years for him to ponder and then he said no. About 20 years later, he was asked about Viagra, the answer was immediate, almost in days and the answer was yes. Sad because if he had banned that then fertile women and impotent men would have had the ultimate birth control.
Also concerning the older priest accused of viewing pornography; hate the sin, love the sinner. I hope after evicting him from his home that the church provided shelter, maybe in a monastery. After all, he’s been part of a family for all of his life and family should care.
Eileen Hitesman, Meridian
Comments