Behm letter: Elect Brad Little

For several years, Idaho has wrestled with how to make sure Idahoans have access to good health care while continuing to enjoy relatively low health care costs. Brad Little is one of the leaders in the effort to come up with an Idaho-based program to meet Idaho citizens’ needs. That’s particularly critical given the upheavals in Congress over what to do about health care. Among other things, Brad Little has argued that rebuilding Idaho’s high-risk insurance fund pool will mitigate costs of high-risk individuals and thus help reduce future premiums. It’s that kind of practical thinking that makes Brad Little my choice for governor in the May Republican primary.
Tamara Behm, Boise
