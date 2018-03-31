Goris letter: Elect Brad Little

Among the candidates for governor in the Republican Primary, Brad Little has proposed a detailed “Idaho Grown Jobs Plan.” His reasoning: as a father and grandfather, he wants to make sure his family, and ours, have reasons to stay in Idaho. His plan includes an income tax cut whenever Idaho has a surplus of revenues over budget; elimination of the grocery tax; making sure any new tax exemptions are balanced by a reduction in state spending; reducing the unemployment tax that businesses pay; giving authority to the countries to remove the personal property tax in whole or in part, and increasing the personal property tax exemption to $250,000. Brad Little knows how to create the support businesses need to create the jobs that will let future generations stay in Idaho. That’s why I’m supporting him for governor.
Trudy Goris, Eagle
