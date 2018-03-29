Vincent letter: Safe driving

I became a school bus driver last year, the training I received is known as The Smith System. There are five keys in this system.
1. Aim high: Don’t just look at the car in front of you, look 6 seconds ahead at all times.
2. Get the big picture: Be alert of your surroundings, including other vehicles and pedestrians.
3. Keep your eyes moving: Don’t become a zombie behind the wheel, keep your eyes moving to avoid entering a trance-like state. This key will keep you alert and prevent falling asleep.
4. Leave yourself an out: Don’t tailgate, don’t drive at excessive speeds on congested roads. Make sure you can swerve to avoid the vehicle in front of you in the case of a sudden stop.
5. Make sure they see you: Don’t just assume that other people can see you, especially when turning or changing lanes.
It is my sincere hope that this helps all who read it. Please drive more safely; so many accidents are avoidable. Too many people have been lost to distracted driving. Let’s all try to be better behind the wheel. Let’s work together to save lives.
Robert Vincent, Boise
