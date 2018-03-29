Stoll letter: Second Amendment

Mark Twain claimed there were three kinds of lies: Lies, damned lies and statistics. Tucker Egan (opinion, March 9) has learned at a young age that definitions, like statistics, can be manipulated to fit his world view. In his interpretation of the Second Amendment he chooses to read regulated to mean maintained, while the Oxford definition includes control or subject to restrictions. He chooses “group of civilians” as the definition of militia rather than a “military force that is raised from the civil population in an emergency.”
I, too, have consulted the Oxford American Dictionary and Dictionary.com and have written down what I truly believe the Founding Fathers meant: A well controlled (subjected to restrictions) military force raised from the civil population in an emergency, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear weapons shall not be infringed.
Mr. Egan feels his Second Amendment rights have been trampled. He should consider how many rights of recent shooting victims have been more seriously violated.
Terry Stoll, Garden City
