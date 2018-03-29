Sirhall letter: Steel production

I agree with the president’s tariff on steel. A few years ago steel was selling for less than it cost to produce as a result of Chinese production. China’s goal was simple: destroy U.S. steel industry. European and U.S. steel manufacturers basically asked China to stop. At the time of the request, China was producing between 400 and 500 million tons of steel. China’s leaders said “sure.” The next year China produced 1.2 billion tons. Even though no armed conflict, at least yet, China and the U.S. are engaged in war, a war between democratic government and economy against Chinese communism. China has recently amended its governing document so that its current president can rule for life. The point I make is quite simple: never, ever trust communist China.
Lawrence G. Sirhall Jr., Boise
