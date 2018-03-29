Voloshen letter: Gun violence

I recently sent this letter to both of our senators, along with both of our representatives, and to Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Paul Ryan. The letter stated, “Since you and your colleagues seem to think that this is the solution to mass murder, please accept this contribution.” I enclosed, along with each letter, a check to each of the congressmen in the dollar amount of “thoughts and prayers.” I have yet to receive a thank-you note or even an acknowledgment that they received my generous donation. Maybe they don’t think thoughts and prayers are quite as useful, when it applies to them, as when it applies to innocent citizens gunned down while at school or at a concert. Maybe someday they will decide to actually make changes to prevent these shootings. I pray that someday the American people will wake up and elect competent representatives.
Michal Voloshen, Boise
