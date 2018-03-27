Letters to the Editor

Matush letter: Negative ads

March 27, 2018 11:15 AM

Sadly taking note that the first negative primary ad is from Tommy Ahlquist. Also of note is the line “enact term limits.” Our understanding is that as governor, if elected, he would advocate for and if passed execute the law enacted by the Idaho Legislature. If he really wants to be a public servant of the people of Idaho, please just tell us accurately what you hope to do and stop the ads telling us what is wrong with the other candidates. We are capable of figuring out their deficiencies without negative ads.

Mackie Matush, Garden City

