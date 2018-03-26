Letters to the Editor

Garrett letter: Elect Brad Little

March 26, 2018 07:26 PM

Over the years I’ve had the pleasure to work with Lt. Gov. Brad Little on a number of issues. I’ve found him always willing to listen and pitch in to help bring attention to issues that sometimes fly under the radar. I specifically remember a time when he came to visit the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and learn more about this important cause. He stayed longer than expected, asked thoughtful questions and showed true compassion for our mission. Brad Little will make an excellent governor for Idaho. He is truly a statesman with positive ideas for Idaho.

Kathie Garrett, Meridian

