Young letter: Loneliness

Before I read the first chapter of “The Vanishing American Adult,” I was convinced that our children’s generation was in trouble. Statistics back up that fact. People are lonelier than ever before. Drug addiction, pornography, cellphone, video game addictions are at an all-time high.
Parents are working longer and longer hours so that they might satiate their children and themselves with more – supplying everything to the excess. People get their connectedness fix with their faces to their phones and computers. This week I heard the startling fact that 70 percent of gun deaths come from suicide.
As a society, we are lonelier than ever before, and we wonder why. Severing our First Amendment rights is not the answer; balancing our excessiveness is more likely to be.
Brenda L. Young, Meridian
Comments