Simon letter: Second Amendment

On June 26, 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court decided a landmark case on gun rights, D.C. v Heller. Writing for the majority, Justice Scalia held that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm ... for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense in the home. The late Reagan-appointed and conservative justice also offered that, like most rights, the Second Amendment is not unlimited. “It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Theoretically, a legislative body could enact a law that specified single-shot blackpowder flintlock rifles, shotguns and handguns as the only firearms an individual could lawfully possess.
Gary W. Craw, MSGT/USAF, got it right in his Letter to the Editor dated Feb. 24. Unless the NRA and its rabid adherents agree to some common-sense gun restrictions, such as fixed magazines with limits of five or six rounds, the only “control” issue for future gun owners might be ... how does one keep his powder dry?
David H. Simon, Boise
