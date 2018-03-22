Pyke letter: Thank you

Thank you to the thousands of community members who are supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Through March 23, come out and brave Idaho’s weather as more than 2,500 Girl Scouts sell those amazing cookies from community booths.
When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, you’re investing in our future leaders. Girls learn first-hand what it’s like to run a small business and develop essential life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
All net proceeds stay local to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. With cookie-powered funds, girls plan adventures, go to camp in McCall or Swan Valley, or try new experiences such as robotics. Girl Scouts give back to their communities, totaling nearly 278,000 hours of service to our region last year – from the littlest Daisies making caring kits for the homeless, to the highest Gold Award Girl Scouts tackling issues such as literacy.
Your purchase of cookies makes all this possible. To learn more about the Girl Scout movement or use the Cookie Finder to locate booths, visit www.girlscouts-ssc.org.
Pat Pyke, Girl Scounts of the Silver Sage, Boise
