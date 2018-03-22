Preheim letter: Guns, war

A friend recently shared with me that when she was growing up in the 1950s, her school district encouraged families to buy an ID bracelet for their children so they would be able to identify their child’s body in the event of a nuclear strike. Currently, we experience not only the fear of a possible nuclear war, but also the fear of public mass shootings (including school shootings).
I am asking Senators Crapo and Risch and Congressmen Labrador and Simpson to please, have courage. Have courage to support legislation that would make it more difficult for one man to take us into nuclear war (S. 2047 & H.R. 4837). Have courage to ban high-capacity magazines and ammunition and to reinstate the assault weapons ban. I am not asking to prohibit all guns, only those that make it easy for one person to kill multiple people in minutes.
I recently ushered a new life onto this planet. I don’t want her to have to wear an ID bracelet.
Jenna Sclegel-Preheim, Boise
