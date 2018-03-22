Letters to the Editor

Jonas letter: Assault rifles

March 22, 2018 08:47 PM

We agree with the students from Florida that we need stronger gun control laws. We are avid hunters and we own many guns. Assault rifles are not needed to uphold our Second Amendment rights.

Please let Senators Crapo and Risch, Congressmen Simpson and Labrador know that action is needed now.

Seventy percent of Americans and most Idaho gun owners supports action. It is time to ask legislators to ban these weapons of mass murder and require background checks for all guns now.

Sarah Michael and Bob Jonas, Ketchum

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This new cafe's outdoor patio will be a welcome addition this summer in Garden City

View More Video