Dozier letter: Semi-automatic rifles

Outrage makes it hard to stay silent. In 2012, a young man gunned down 20 children between 6 and 7 years old, as well as six adult staff members, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. His weapon was a Bushmaster XM-15, one of a line of legally available AR-15-pattern semi-automatic rifles.
Since then, there have been countless school shootings nationwide.
Also, since then, a majority of U.S. senators and members of Congress – mostly Republicans, many supported by the National Rifle Association – have fiercely opposed changes to the federal gun laws that would limit the availability of these assault weapons.
Let’s acknowledge the truth: In the United States of America, the occasional slaughter of our children at school has become an acceptable price to pay for the freedom of our citizens to bear semi-automatic rifles.
Of course, if the 14 high school kids and three teachers murdered in Parkland, Florida, had had the sense to be wearing bulletproof vests and backpacks, it might not have been that bad. Bulletproof clothing comes in little kid sizes, too.
Dody Dozier, Moscow
